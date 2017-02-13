Horvat will have an MRI on Monday after blocking a shot in the closing minutes of Sunday's matchup with Buffalo, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Horvat helped secure the win for Vancouver by blocking a shot from the point in a 6-on-4 situation, but apparently is feeling the affects of that effort. It is unclear what the exact nature of the injury is, but the 21-year-old was certainly laboring with what seemed to be a leg or knee injury. The team should provide more details regarding the ailment prior to facing off against the Penguins on Tuesday.

