Horvat posted a time of 13.42 seconds to win his Fastest Skater race at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Saturday.

Horvat picked up a point for the Central Division, as he edged out Jets rookie Patrik Laine. The Canucks All-Star pulled into the break with 14 goals and 32 points, and he is projected for a career-best 52 points. The 21-year-old is having a breakout season, posting a 15.4 shooting percentage, and he is just two goals shy of his best set last season. There haven't been a ton of bright spots in Vancouver this season, but Horvat has certainly given the fans and fantasy owners something to cheer about.

