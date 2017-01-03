Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Snaps six-game point drought
Sutter collected a second-period assist to snap a six-game pointless stretch during Monday's win over Colorado.
Sutter's fantasy value is tied to his work in the peripheral categories, and in particular, his winger eligibility is a nice asset in leagues including faceoff wins. However, his minus-16 rating is also a major anchor, so his fantasy value is completely dependant on your league's settings. With just nine goals and 19 points, Sutter probably shouldn't be a majority priority, though.
