Canucks' Brandon Sutter: Supplies the scoring in losing effort
Sutter scored a pair of goal in Saturday's loss to the Wild.
Sutter welcomed Jannik Hansen back to his line and delivered a solid performance. It was Sutter's first tally in eight games, as he has the tendency to get hot and then go cold. His 14 goals make him worth owning in some leagues. but the Canucks have lost three straight and face a tough road ahead, so don't expect any significant point production.
