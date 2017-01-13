Sutter notched a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating while leading all Vancouver forwards in ice time (22:21) Thursday, but it wasn't enough in a 5-4 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

It was his first multi-point effort since Dec. 13, and Sutter had managed only three points in his prior 11 contests. The minutes (including plentiful power-play time) are a big positive, but he's been a wildly inconsistent offensive contributor and is also sitting on a career-worst minus-12 rating.