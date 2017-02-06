Gaunce was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

The 2012 first-round pick had spent the entire 2016-17 campaign with Vancouver, going goalless with five assists in 47 games. The Canucks will be hoping that Gaunce rediscovers his offensive touch in the minors, where he tallied 38 points in 46 games last season.

