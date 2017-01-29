Canucks' Brendan Gaunce: Struggling in first taste of NHL
Gaunce has no goals and just four assists with a minus-1 through 45 games.
Gaunce has obviously struggled offensively, but he has a 50.4 faceoff-win percentage. The youngster has also delivered 68 hits to help fantasy owners in pools with extremely deep rosters.
