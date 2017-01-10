Tanev (upper body) will return to Vancouver's lineup for Tuesday's game against the Predators.

Tanev's return to action will bolster the Canucks' blue-line depth, but his limited offensive upside -- four points in 18 games this season -- keeps him from being a useful option in most season-long fantasy formats. The veteran blueliner is expected to skate with Luca Sbisa on Vancouver's second pairing in Tuesday's contest.