Tanev will not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Flames, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.

The oft-injured defenseman exited after taking only six even-strength shifts. Given that the Canucks will play the Flames again on Saturday -- this time on the road -- it shouldn't be too long before Tanev is reevaluated. He's unofficially day-to-day until more information is released.