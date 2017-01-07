Canucks' Chris Tanev: Departs with upper-body injury Friday
Tanev will not return after sustaining an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Flames, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 reports.
The oft-injured defenseman exited after taking only six even-strength shifts. Given that the Canucks will play the Flames again on Saturday -- this time on the road -- it shouldn't be too long before Tanev is reevaluated. He's unofficially day-to-day until more information is released.
