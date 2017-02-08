Tanev has just five assists in 29 games this season.

Tanev remains a solid blueliner, but the offense has disappeared this season. He's yet to score a goal and his last point came in mid-January against Philadelphia. The 27-year-old was never known for being a huge offensive contributor, but he had posted three straight seasons around the 20-point range, so the consistency was there. The emergence of offensive blueliners Ben Hutton and Troy Stecher has taken the pressure off Tanev and helped him feel comfortable staying back, so it's best to avoid him in fantasy.