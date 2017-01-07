Tanev (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's road game against the Flames, Sportsnet's John Shannon reports.

Tanev sustained his injury in Friday's home game against Calgary. He'll get a nice three-day break for rehab before the team will need to make a decision on his availability for the next game, a road match against the Predators. Alex Biega will replace him in the meantime.

