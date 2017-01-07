Canucks' Chris Tanev: Will not play Saturday
Tanev (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's road game against the Flames, Sportsnet's John Shannon reports.
Tanev sustained his injury in Friday's home game against Calgary. He'll get a nice three-day break for rehab before the team will need to make a decision on his availability for the next game, a road match against the Predators. Alex Biega will replace him in the meantime.
