Tanev (upper body) will make the trip to Nashville, hinting at a Tuesday return, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

The 27-year-old missed Saturday's game after leaving Friday's game with an upper body injury. He has four assists and no goals in 18 games this year, so he isn't much of a fantasy threat even if he suits up in Nashville.

