Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Collects helper on game-winning goal

Sedin recorded a power-play assist on the game-winning goal against Colorado on Wednesday.

While the 36-year-old veteran is no longer a fantasy cornerstone, he still brings enough to the table in most seasonal leagues to move the needle. He's locked into a top offensive role and has posted a respectable 11 goals, 27 points and 127 shots, after all.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola