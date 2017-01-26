Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Collects helper on game-winning goal
Sedin recorded a power-play assist on the game-winning goal against Colorado on Wednesday.
While the 36-year-old veteran is no longer a fantasy cornerstone, he still brings enough to the table in most seasonal leagues to move the needle. He's locked into a top offensive role and has posted a respectable 11 goals, 27 points and 127 shots, after all.
