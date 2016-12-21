Canucks' Daniel Sedin: Contributing steadily

Sedin collected an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday night's 4-1 win over the Jets.

It's the season of giving and Sedin's in a festive mood, having unloaded four goals -- two on the man advantage -- and four more helpers in the past 10 games. The 2011 Art Ross trophy winner hasn't missed a game and is on pace for 25 goals and 30 assists this campaign, though that represents a modest drop from his last season's 61-point output.