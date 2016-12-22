Dorsett spoke to the media for the first time since sustaining his neck injury and said he is focused on being fully healthy for the start of next season, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

So ends an injury-plagued season for Dorsett. The 30-year-old has mainly played the role of an enforcer for much of his career, which would explain the four points, 33 penalty minutes, and 35 hits he accumulated this season while seeing only 9:56 of ice time on average. He'll look to get healthy and resume his position in the Canucks' bottom-six next fall.