Gudbranson is expected to start rehab soon after undergoing successful wrist surgery in late-December.

Gudbranson has yet to practice with the team, but it seems like things are progressing. The 25-year-old hasn't played in a game since Dec. 13 and is stuck on six points on the season. We'd tell you his defensive stats make him worth owning in some very deep leagues, but his minus-14 rating is the worst on the team and his 66 hits are nothing too crazy. Gudbranson's eventual return will give a boost to the Canucks, but it's best to steer clear of him in fantasy.