McEneny signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Canucks on Wednesday.

A blueliner who went undrafted, McEneny added eight goals and 15 assists over 64 contests with AHL Utica last season, and he also made an appearance with the parent club when several members of the Canucks contracted mumps. McEneny is an organizational depth option at this juncture -- someone who's likely to shuffle about the organization's ranks in 2017-18.

