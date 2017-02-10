Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Collects two assists in win

Sedin registered two assists -- one on the power play -- during Thursday's win over Columbus.

While the multi-point showing was nice, Sedin failed to mark the scoresheet in any of the peripheral categories. With just 11 goals, 67 shots, 10 PIM, 11 hits and a minus-16 rating, the veteran pivot is only moving the needle in one category, and it limits his fantasy value considerably. Sedin has also totaled just 34 points through 54 games, which is a far cry from the offensive production he provided during his prime.