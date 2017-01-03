Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Collects two helpers against Aves
Sedin recorded two assists -- one with the man advantage -- during Monday's win over Colorado.
While Sedin has been providing nice offensive numbers (four goals and 14 points through his past 17 games), he continues to be an underwhelming contributor in the peripheral categories. Monday's game served as a perfect example, with the 36-year-old veteran failing to mark the scoresheet outside the assist column. Sedin's minus-9 rating, six PIM and 46 shots don't move the needle enough to make him anything more than a middling asset despite his respectable offensive numbers (nine goals and 26 points).
