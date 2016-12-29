Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Finds scoresheet against Kings

Sedin scored his eighth goal of the season during Wednesday's win against Los Angeles.

The veteran center continues to provide solid offensive numbers with 23 points through 36 games, but with just 42 shots, six PIM, seven hits and a minus-10 rating, his contributions in the supporting categories are underwhelming. In deeper seasonal leagues and daily contests, Sedin is a potential option, but you'll want to aim higher in most fantasy settings.