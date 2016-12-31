Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Nets winning goal in overtime

Sedin scored the game-winning goal in overtime against Anaheim on Friday.

It was the ninth goal of the campaign for Sedin, and his second in consecutive games. Additionally, with 25 points through 38 games, the veteran pivot continues to provide solid offense for Vancouver and fantasy owners. However, his lack of production in the peripheral categories severely limits Sedin's value, and especially with center being a deep position. He has just 48 shots, six PIM and a minus-8 rating, after all.