Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Picks up pair of assists
Sedin grabbed two assists in a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Tuesday.
That gives Sedin two goals and eight points in 10 games this month. The 36-year-old continues to be a contributor on the scoresheet, but he's somewhat of a liability in the plus-minus category. Although he went plus-2 Tuesday, he has an even rating in December and a minus-7 for the season.
