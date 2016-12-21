Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Picks up pair of assists

Sedin grabbed two assists in a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Tuesday.

That gives Sedin two goals and eight points in 10 games this month. The 36-year-old continues to be a contributor on the scoresheet, but he's somewhat of a liability in the plus-minus category. Although he went plus-2 Tuesday, he has an even rating in December and a minus-7 for the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola