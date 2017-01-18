Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Pots game-winner Tuesday

Sedin scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Henrik's lamp-lighter just past the midway mark of the third period was the 999th of his career and held up as the game-winner, as Ryan Miller thwarted all 30 of the Predators' shots. He's now up to 29 points in 46 games this season, and his 10 tallies are just one off the 11 he fired home in 74 contests in 2015-16.