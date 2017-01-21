Canucks' Henrik Sedin: Reaches milestone in Friday's win

Sedin scored a goal to go along with a plus-2 in Friday's 2-1 win against the Panthers.

The goal was the 36-year-old Sedin's 1,000th point for his career. Sedin did not seem bothered by the approaching milestone, as he posted a goal with two assists over his past three outings. He remains on track for another 50-point season, but he has a career-worst minus-10 and that doesn't look to be turning around anytime soon.