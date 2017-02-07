Canucks' Jack Skille: Failing to make impact in limited minutes
Skille hasn't appeared on the scoresheet in over a month.
The 29-year-old is struggling to make an offensive impact in limited minutes, managing just seven points in 45 games. He's scored four times. but his last goal came at the end of December, so he really doesn't hold much fantasy value. Skille is skating on Vancouver's fourth line and has never surpassed 17 points in his career, so he isn't worth holding onto in fantasy.
