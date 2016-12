Markstrom saved 33 of 36 shots during Friday's loss to Calgary.

Markstrom entered the game with a mediocre 7-7-2 record, .908 save percentage and 2.63 GAA for the year, and Friday's showing was another underwhelming showing from him and the Canucks. Vancouver is currently the third-worst club in the league, and Markstrom is their No. 2 goalie. There aren't many fantasy settings where Markstrom is a viable fantasy option.