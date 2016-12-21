Markstrom stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Tuesday.

In his last three appearances, Markstrom has turned aside 48 of 50 shots at even strength. The only goal he allowed Tuesday versus Winnipeg came while shorthanded, and he stopped all 12 shots he faced in the third period. This was his first victory since Nov. 26, but Markstrom does have a .932 save percentage over his last 167 minutes. With Ryan Miller struggling recently, the Swede again has the opportunity to carve out extra playing time, but he's failed to take advantage of such chances before.