Markstrom stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's win over the Sabres.

Another strong outing from Markstrom, who has played well when called upon of late. He sees his fair share of starts behind Ryan Miller and has done his part, posting a 10-10-3 record with a .914 save percentage. The 27-year-old is a good goaltender, but the team's recent struggles and his inconsistent workload make him a lackluster fantasy option. Markstrom is good enough to be of value in deeper leagues, but it's hard to rely on a guy who only sees the ice every so often on a mediocre team.