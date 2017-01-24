Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's game
Markstrom will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Avalanche.
Markstrom has been pretty sharp in limited action over the past month, posting a 2-2-1 record with a 2.18 GAA and .933 save percentage over five appearances. The Swedish goaltender will look to pick up his ninth win of the season in a highly favorable road matchup with Colorado's league-worst offense.
