Markstrom will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Avalanche.

Markstrom has been pretty sharp in limited action over the past month, posting a 2-2-1 record with a 2.18 GAA and .933 save percentage over five appearances. The Swedish goaltender will look to pick up his ninth win of the season in a highly favorable road matchup with Colorado's league-worst offense.

