Markstrom is expected to be in between the pipes for Sunday's game against the Sabres, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Markstrom starting makes sense since Ryan Miller coughed up four goals on 30 shots in Saturday's matinee loss against the Bruins. Of course, it hasn't been confirmed, and Miller facing his former team in Buffalo would be special. Markstrom is a decent streaming option in daily fantasy pools when the matchup is favorable.