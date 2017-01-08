Markstrom stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's loss to the Flames.

Markstrom hadn't started a game since Dec.31 and didn't get much offensive support in his return to the cage. While the Canucks winning streak was snapped, Markstrom still owns a decent 8-9-2 record with a .912 save percentage. With the way Ryan Miller has been playing, Markstrom has taken a backseat of late, but the 26-year-old has been reliable this season and is worth putting into your lineup when he does get the nod.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola