Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Picks up loss in first start of new year
Markstrom stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's loss to the Flames.
Markstrom hadn't started a game since Dec.31 and didn't get much offensive support in his return to the cage. While the Canucks winning streak was snapped, Markstrom still owns a decent 8-9-2 record with a .912 save percentage. With the way Ryan Miller has been playing, Markstrom has taken a backseat of late, but the 26-year-old has been reliable this season and is worth putting into your lineup when he does get the nod.
