Markstrom stopped 42 of 44 shots in Saturday's win over Edmonton.

An impressive showing for Markstrom, who came up with several key saves. Ryan Miller has been playing well too, but Markstrom has now turned in three consecutive impressive outings and is sporting a .913 save percentage on the season. While his 8-8-2 record isn't anything spectacular, Markstrom stole the show Saturday and is proving he can be counted on whenever he gets the nod for Vancouver.