Markstrom will command the crease as Saturday's road starter against the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Markstrom will be unleashed between the pipes after watching complementary goalie Ryan Miller record his fifth consecutive win after turning away 44 of 46 shots from that Calgary squad Friday night. As for Markstrom, the Swede's been a bit unlucky on the road -- he's started nine games away from Vancouver with a 3-6-1 record, 2.41 GAA and .922 save mark. When he's at home in front of friendlier fans? He sports a 5-2-1 record albeit with a significantly higher 2.83 GAA to go along with a save percentage that barely clears .900.