Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Receives start Sunday
Markstrom will face shots from the visiting Devils on Sunday.
Markstrom has looked good as the change-of-pace goalie recently, posting a respectable .937 save percentage on his way to two wins over his last four starts. The Swedish backstop will look for his ninth win of the season against a New Jersey squad that ranks 28th in the NHL with 2.18 goals per game.
More News
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Picks up loss in first start of new year•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Ready to take on Calgary•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Propels team to victory Saturday•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Starting Saturday against Edmonton•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Allows three goals in loss to Flames•
-
Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Working in net Friday•