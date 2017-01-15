Markstrom will face shots from the visiting Devils on Sunday.

Markstrom has looked good as the change-of-pace goalie recently, posting a respectable .937 save percentage on his way to two wins over his last four starts. The Swedish backstop will look for his ninth win of the season against a New Jersey squad that ranks 28th in the NHL with 2.18 goals per game.

