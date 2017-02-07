Markstrom will start in goal for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville.

The big Swede has been a more-than-steady backup to Ryan Miller this season, and he's been phenomenal in his last six starts, going 3-2-1 with a 2.15 GAA and .934 save percentage. What's so impressive about this run is that none of Markstrom's last six starts came in consecutive games, whereas most goaltenders find it difficult to get on a roll when they aren't playing consistently. If Markstrom's able to continue this trend, he could be a cheap fantasy play Tuesday.