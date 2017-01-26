Markstrom saved 30 of 32 shots during Wednesday's win over Colorado.

While the wins aren't piling up, Markstrom owns a solid 2.31 GAA and .927 save percentage over his past 12 outings. He's clearly the No. 2 goalie behind Ryan Miller, but Markstrom shouldn't be overlooked as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests when he receives the starting nod against a favorable opponent.