Markstrom will guard the cage in Saturday's road game against the Oilers.

Markstrom has been mediocre-at-best while splitting time with Ryan Miller this season, posting a 7-8-2 record with a 2.65 GAA and .909 save percentage over 19 appearances. The Swedish backstop will look to pick up his eighth win of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a hot Oilers team that has won four of its last five games.