Markstrom will defend the net Sunday against the Sabres.

Coach Willi Desjardins suggested before the weekend series that Markstrom and Ryan Miller would split the weekend set, so it isn't surprising he'll receive the call Sunday after Miller started and allowed four goals in Saturday's game. While Markstrom should be considered a backup to his veteran teammate, he does see more consistent playing time in the crease than a lot of backups. He receives a decent matchup Sunday against the Sabres, but Vancouver's lack of offensive support makes it a challenge each time out.