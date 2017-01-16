Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Suffers overtime defeat versus Devils
Markstrom allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils on Sunday.
The 26-year-old's mini three-game hot streak is officially over, as Markstrom has yielded five goals on the last 53 shots (.906) he's faced. In the three games prior to that, he posted a .946 save percentage. Despite cooling off, Markstrom is on pace to surpass all of his numbers from last season except save percentage.
