Markstrom allowed two goals on 22 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils on Sunday.

The 26-year-old's mini three-game hot streak is officially over, as Markstrom has yielded five goals on the last 53 shots (.906) he's faced. In the three games prior to that, he posted a .946 save percentage. Despite cooling off, Markstrom is on pace to surpass all of his numbers from last season except save percentage.

