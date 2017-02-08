Markstrom turned aside 29 of the 32 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-2 loss against the Predators.

Markstrom did a pretty solid job between the pipes, as one goal came on the power play. Initially that goal was waved off, but video review showed the puck just trickled over the line. He continues to give his team a chance to win every night lately, allowing three or fewer goals in 10 starts in a row, and each of his past 12 appearances. Markstrom remains a decent low-end No. 2 netminder in most fantasy pools.