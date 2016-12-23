Markstrom will start in goal Friday night in a road match versus the Flames.

Alternate starter Ryan Miller needs a mental break after coughing up four goals on 25 shots in a loss to the Jets on Thursday, affording Markstrom the opportunity to work the second game of a back-to-back set. Vancouver has an ugly road record of 4-11-1 this season and the Swedish backstop's peripheral numbers -- 2.63 GAA and .908 save percentage -- aren't jumping off the page, so we suggest seeking alternatives in fantasy since the NHL has gifted its fans a heavy 12-game slate ahead of the holiday break.