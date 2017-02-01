Hansen (knee) is targeting a return for Saturday's game against the Wild but, per coach Willie Desjardins, there is "no guarantee" that will happen.

While the timetable for Hansen's return is still tentative, it's good to know that he will be returning soon, even if it's not Saturday, after he's already missed 16 games thus far. The Canucks will likely be thrilled to have Hansen back, considering they averaged only 2.08 goals per game in January, good for 28th in the league.