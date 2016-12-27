Hansen will miss 4-to-6 weeks with a knee injury.

Hansen already missed 16 games earlier in the year due to a rib injury, with this latest setback further derailing his 2016-17 campaign. When healthy, the winger has managed nine points in 18 outings while averaging 16:11 of ice time. With the 30-year-old sidelined, Jack Skille and Jayson Megna will likely compete for a spot on the Canucks' fourth line.