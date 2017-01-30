Canucks' Jannik Hansen: Return on horizon
Hansen (knee) is expected to return within the next couple of weeks.
Hansen has only appeared in 18 games this season, posting five goals and nine points. He's a streaky goal-scorer who can be valuable in fantasy leagues when he's playing with the Sedin Twins or on a hot streak. The 30-year-old has led the team in even-strength, goal-scoring rate for the past four seasons and is one of the fastest skaters in the game. Given the fact he potted 22 goals in 2015-16, Hansen could be worth a look when he returns from his knee injury.