Hansen (knee) is expected to return within the next couple of weeks.

Hansen has only appeared in 18 games this season, posting five goals and nine points. He's a streaky goal-scorer who can be valuable in fantasy leagues when he's playing with the Sedin Twins or on a hot streak. The 30-year-old has led the team in even-strength, goal-scoring rate for the past four seasons and is one of the fastest skaters in the game. Given the fact he potted 22 goals in 2015-16, Hansen could be worth a look when he returns from his knee injury.