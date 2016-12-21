Hansen scored a pair of goals on three shots in 4-1 victory over the Jets on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has now scored three goals in the last two games despite taking just four shots in that span. However, Hansen only had two goals and six points going into Sunday's contest. It's nice to see the outburst, but it won't continue unless Hansen gets more pucks to the net. He's averaging 1.2 shots on net per game since returning to the lineup Dec. 11.