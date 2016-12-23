Canucks' Jannik Hansen: Won't suit up Friday
Hansen (lower body) will stay in Vancouver to receive treatment for his injury, ruling him out of Friday's game in Calgary, the Vancouver Sun reports.
While the injury is not thought to be severe, the Canucks likely wanted to play it safe with Hansen instead of risking a worse injury heading into the NHL's Christmas recess. The 30-year-old will have five days to rest up before Vancouver's home matchup with the Kings on Wednesday.
