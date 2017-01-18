Canucks' Jayson Megna: Out sick Tuesday
Megna will not suit up for Tuesday night's matchup with the Predators after coming down with the flu.
Apparently there's a bug going around the Canucks' locker room, per Sportnet's Irfaan Gaffar, but apparently Megna is the only one that will be held out Tuesday because of it. The Florida native will have three days to rest up before Canucks play the Panthers on Friday. In the meantime, Reid Boucher will make his Vancouver debut.
