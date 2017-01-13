Canucks' Jayson Megna: Provides two helpers in Philly
Megna notched two primary assists and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.
This pretty much came out of nowhere, as the 26-year-old winger had managed just a single point in his prior 15 contests. Megna's minutes have risen recently and he does see some power-play time, but with only six points on the year and negligible peripheral contributions, it's hard to imagine a fantasy format where he comes in handy.
More News
-
Canucks' Jayson Megna: Surprises with two goals in win over Bolts•
-
Canucks' Jayson Megna: Scores first goal of 2016-17•
-
Canucks' Jayson Megna: Removed from IR•
-
Canucks' Jayson Megna: Couple days from rejoining lineup•
-
Canucks' Jayson Megna: Listed on IR•
-
Canucks' Jayson Megna: Out for around two weeks•