Megna scored a third-period goal and logged 14:35 of ice time during Thursday's win over Columbus.

Megna snapped a seven-game point drought Thursday, and he's also been a healthy scratch twice since he last hit the scoresheet Jan. 12. Vancouver averages just 2.3 goals per game, so as long as Megna is skating in a bottom-six role, he offers next to no fantasy value.

