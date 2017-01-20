Megna (illness) will play Friday against Florida, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

After missing Tuesday's game due to illness, the winger will be back on the ice Friday. He has averaged 11:42 minutes per game this year, but in his last seven games he has averaged 15:02 minutes per game, so he has seen a bump in playing time. That said, he has only scored six points in 28 games this year, so he doesn't have much value in most leagues.